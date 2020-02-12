EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares during the period. EQM Midstream Partners comprises 0.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $49,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,175,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 321,883 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,353,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,165 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306,269 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 16,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,447. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.64%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.52%.

EQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

