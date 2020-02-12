Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equifax stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. 1,285,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Equifax has a 12 month low of $105.58 and a 12 month high of $157.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

