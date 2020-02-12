Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.60-5.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.27.

EFX traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $157.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

