Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.53 million.Equifax also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.60-5.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.27.

EFX traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. 1,285,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $157.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

