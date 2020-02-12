Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $532.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $532.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.22.

Shares of EQIX traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $617.34. The stock had a trading volume of 109,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a 52 week low of $385.91 and a 52 week high of $619.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $591.52 and a 200 day moving average of $563.63. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

