Equitable Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,145 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,145% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. 30,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,172. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. Equitable has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 55.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

