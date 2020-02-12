Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tripadvisor Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,454 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

