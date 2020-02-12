Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 12th (ACCO, AFIN, AMX, CATO, CDTX, CICOY, CPSI, CTK, CVBF, CWBC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 12th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

