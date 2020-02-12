Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (A, AEM, ALV, CAGDF, DTE, DVA, FFLWF, FIE, GEF, GXI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 12th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the fourth quarter of 2019 have been going up of late. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle expects to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Moreover, the Kittila expansion is expected to increase mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties. It also has access to Canadian Malartic, which is the largest producing gold mine in Canada and a major contributor to its quarterly production. However, the company’s inability to generate positive free cash flows and stretched valuation are concerns. Planned and unplanned mill shutdown may also exert pressure on its performance.”

Allianz (FRA:ALV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $12.25 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DaVita ended the fourth quarter on a tepid note. However, the massive surge in the quarterly bottom line is encouraging. Dialysis services in the United States showcased solid results during the quarter. Also, dialysis activities ramped up overseas. Further, the company is on track to acquire more dialysis centers in the United States. The recent divestment of the DMG unit to Optum is likely to enable the company to clear debt. A solid guidance for 2020 is an added positive. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. On the flip side, the company witnessed softness in calcimimetics in the quarter, which impacted annual sales. Also, ballot-related costs are expcted to impact the bottom line in the second half of 2020. DaVita is currently exposed to foreign exchange headwinds.”

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $2.10 price target on the stock.

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manitowoc’s fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share improved from the prior-year quarter despite drop in revenues attributed to continued operational improvements. Orders in the fourth quarter were down 2%. Manitowoc’s 2020 revenue guidance is at $1.6-$1.7 billion, the mid-point of which reflects year-over-year decline of 10%. The EBITDA guidance is at $85-$115 million, down from $157 million in 2019. The company’s results will bear the brunt of cautious customer spending thanks to uncertain market conditions. Nevertheless, focus on cost controls, increasing productivity and pricing actions are likely to drive the margins in the forthcoming quarters. Product innovation and strong balance sheet will continue to provide it a competitive edge. The company will also gain from focus on improving its aftermarket business.”

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

