Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 12th (ABT, BAX, BSX, CAAS, CGBD, CLW, COLB, CONE, COR, CORV)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 12th:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a neutral rating on the stock.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and discovers cardiovascular drugs for the treatment of atrial arrhythmia, congestive heart failure and bacterial skin infections. The company’s product portfolio includes BRINAVESS(R), AGGRASTAT(R), ESMOCARD(R), ESMOCARDLYO(R), EXEMBOL(R) and XYDALBA(TM). Correvio Pharma Corp., formerly known as Correvio Pharma Corp., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

