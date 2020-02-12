Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 12th (AAVVF, ADMA, AHPI, AKBTY, AMP, ASH, BBSI, BUSE, CFMS, COTY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 12th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Noble (NYSE:NE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

