Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,906 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up approximately 4.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.58% of Equity Residential worth $175,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. PGGM Investments raised its position in Equity Residential by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $73,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,033,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,478,000 after buying an additional 631,243 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after buying an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.6% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,935,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a one year low of $71.87 and a one year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $41,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,436 shares of company stock worth $7,893,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

