ERC20 Market Cap Reaches $2.82 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $76,338.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Kuna.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

