Espers 1-Day Volume Reaches $103.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Espers has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Espers coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. Espers has a market cap of $668,731.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.01283704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049411 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00219317 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002497 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00068237 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

