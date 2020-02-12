Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 7.19% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $164,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

