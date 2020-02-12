Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $349,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

ESTA opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $531.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

