Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $244,170.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $244,170.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, EXX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.65 or 0.02624176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00117360 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,844,244 coins and its circulating supply is 167,814,831 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

