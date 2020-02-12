Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $268,585.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03562794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00248066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00142632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ACX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

