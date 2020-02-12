E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Position Reduced by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.05% of E*TRADE Financial worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,120,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 556,837 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of ETFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 2,006,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,149. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.