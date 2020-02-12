EvenCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $562,635.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $240,827.00 and $562,635.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00048365 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00439432 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010251 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012833 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

