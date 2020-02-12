Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Eversource Energy worth $170,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,841,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,779.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 200,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 198,035 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,496,000 after buying an additional 177,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,199,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,496,000 after buying an additional 174,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 69,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,601. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

