Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 263,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

Shares of EVGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.22. Evogene has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,402.12% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.