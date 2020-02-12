ExclusiveCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $365,920.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $365,920.00 and $11,590.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

