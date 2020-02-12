Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 803,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 186,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 53,628 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $4.68.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $372.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

