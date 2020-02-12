Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,639 shares of company stock worth $7,833,604 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 455,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 127,213 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 530,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 235,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.