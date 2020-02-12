Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.51% from the company’s current price.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Insiders have sold 423,639 shares of company stock worth $7,833,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 107.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 52.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 174.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,446 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

