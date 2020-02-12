EXMO Coin Market Cap Tops $4.26 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $75,624.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03562794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00248066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00142632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003025 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,835,940,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,561,655 tokens. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

EXMO Coin Token Trading

EXMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.