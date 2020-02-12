EXMR Price Reaches $3.08 on Major Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002497 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000731 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

