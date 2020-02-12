ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,024 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 9.82% of ExOne worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XONE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,409,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExOne during the fourth quarter worth $2,263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 428.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 108,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XONE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. ExOne Co has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

In other news, insider Charles Grace bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

XONE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ExOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

