Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

EXPR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

EXPR stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. Express has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $270.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Express by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Express by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

