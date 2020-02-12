Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

