Extremely Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Price

News coverage about AES (NYSE:AES) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AES earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

