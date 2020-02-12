Extremely Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

News headlines about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) have trended extremely positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Adobe earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the software company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.29. 2,355,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,238. Adobe has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.15 and a 200 day moving average of $303.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

