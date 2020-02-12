Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

