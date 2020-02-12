Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 806,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,322. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

