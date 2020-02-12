Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 806,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,322. The company has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

