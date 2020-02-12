Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is RV Capital GmbH’s 2nd Largest Position

RV Capital GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 25.6% of RV Capital GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RV Capital GmbH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.76. 13,719,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $599.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

