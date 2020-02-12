Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Trimmed by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $514,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $207.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $590.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

