Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 348,200 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Facebook worth $1,556,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $210.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,750,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.81. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $599.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

