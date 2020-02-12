Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.08

News coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a coverage optimism score of -2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Facebook’s analysis:

Shares of FB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.43. 474,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The company has a market cap of $590.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.17 and its 200 day moving average is $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

