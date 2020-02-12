FansTime (FTI) Price Up 26.5% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. FansTime has a total market cap of $981,873.00 and $125,564.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, CoinMex, Bit-Z and HADAX. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.03569267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00247370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00143499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, CoinMex, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

