Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 51.7% Higher This Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $18,114.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.35 or 0.05870323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053295 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00128132 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003531 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

