Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.35 Million

Brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post $335.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.41 million and the lowest is $311.40 million. Farfetch posted sales of $195.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $974.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $983.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Farfetch by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,046,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after buying an additional 737,670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Farfetch by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Farfetch by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,457,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 510,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

