FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.12. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

