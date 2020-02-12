Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

FATE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

