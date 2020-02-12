Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 1.60

News stories about Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ferrari earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Ferrari’s score:

Several research firms have issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of RACE traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day moving average is $162.16. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $176.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

