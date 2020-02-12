FFI Holdings Ltd (ASX:FFI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

FFI Holdings Ltd (ASX:FFI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from FFI’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42. FFI has a 1-year low of A$3.80 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of A$5.30 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FFI Company Profile

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery, Smallgoods, and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced Apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; ice creams and desserts; and bacon and other processed meat products.

