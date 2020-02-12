Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Short Interest Update

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

