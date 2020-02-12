Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fielmann has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.45 ($79.59).

FIE stock traded up €0.90 ($1.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €75.50 ($87.79). The stock had a trading volume of 100,449 shares. Fielmann has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($90.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.75.

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

