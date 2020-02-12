Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 107,634 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,634 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.40% of CAE worth $98,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $449,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. 24,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cae Inc has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

